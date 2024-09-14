Fiduciary Group LLC Has $6.79 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 203.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $2,044,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $347.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $352.49.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.