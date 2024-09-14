Fiduciary Group LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,558 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in American Express by 330.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,010 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,480,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in American Express by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,538 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 59.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $259.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $261.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

