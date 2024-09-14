Fiduciary Group LLC Has $20.68 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

