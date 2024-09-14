Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.83.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $536.87 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $553.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

