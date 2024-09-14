Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 16,945 Shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,452,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,517,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,818,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 371,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 218,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OSEA opened at $28.05 on Friday. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93.

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

