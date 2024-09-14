Fidelity National Financial Inc. Invests $19.75 Million in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 230,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,748,000. Textron makes up approximately 0.4% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Textron by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Textron Stock Up 0.9 %

TXT opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

