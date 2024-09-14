Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,626,300 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 3,769,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.6 days.
Fibra UNO Stock Performance
Shares of FBASF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.05.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
