Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,626,300 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 3,769,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.6 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

Shares of FBASF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.05.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

Fibra UNO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.