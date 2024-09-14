FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the August 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.9 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAOF remained flat at $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. FIBRA Terrafina has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.90.
About FIBRA Terrafina
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FIBRA Terrafina
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is a support level?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.