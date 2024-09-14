FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the August 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.9 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAOF remained flat at $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. FIBRA Terrafina has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.90.

About FIBRA Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

