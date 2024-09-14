FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.13

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from FFI’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

FFI Holdings Limited, a food processing company, engages in the processing, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products in Australia. The company operates through Bakery and Investment Property segments. It offers bakers' jams and fruit fillings for use in bakery products, including donuts, tarts, sponge cakes, and various post bake applications; fruit mince for use in tarts and slices; patisserie fillings, spreads, and glazes; fresh diced apple; chocolate and confectionery products; cake icings, toppings, and decoration items; and ice creams and desserts.

