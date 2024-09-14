Fetch.ai Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.45 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $154.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00042281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

