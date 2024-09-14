FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lowered to “Hold” at Daiwa America

Daiwa America downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.67.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $286.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

