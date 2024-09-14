FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Daiwa America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $339.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.67.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $286.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 8.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

