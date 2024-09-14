Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 101,887 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101,887 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $80,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 120.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 33,711 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,299,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 27,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.22.

SRPT stock opened at $124.65 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,133.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day moving average of $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

