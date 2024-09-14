Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,557,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,799 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $56,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 155.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 10.40%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Stories

