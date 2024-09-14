Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.75% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $53,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,571 shares of company stock worth $2,348,027 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $181.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average is $180.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

