Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 91.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $65,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $554,685,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,799,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in PPG Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,172,000 after buying an additional 80,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,287,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,609,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $126.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Read Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.