Federated Hermes Inc. Has $74.49 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 103,266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.53% of Insulet worth $74,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Insulet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $233.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $234.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

