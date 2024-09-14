Federated Hermes Inc. Has $68.48 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Marathon Petroleum worth $68,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Shares of MPC opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $139.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

