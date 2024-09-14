Federated Hermes Inc. Has $57.86 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,172 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,783 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $57,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 56.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $188.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

