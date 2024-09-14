Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,302 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $71,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.5 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.