Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1,011.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,591 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Paycom Software worth $83,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after buying an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,709,000 after buying an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,367. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $169.38 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day moving average of $168.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.