Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $50,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,255 shares of company stock worth $936,975. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

