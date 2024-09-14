Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Chester J. Culver Sells 125 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) Director Chester J. Culver sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $23,057.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.8 %

AGM stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $140.44 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,448,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

