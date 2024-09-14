FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Down 96.6% in August

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FATBB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.55. 875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. FAT Brands has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.35.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -9.08%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

