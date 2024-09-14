Family Capital Trust Co Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,664,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 331,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $91.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.