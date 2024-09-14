Family Capital Trust Co Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Family Capital Trust Co reduced its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.60 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

