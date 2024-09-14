F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $206.02

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $206.02 and last traded at $205.99, with a volume of 315717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

F5 Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $98,365.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,771 shares of company stock worth $1,463,205. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 9,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

