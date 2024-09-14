Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Down 31.1% in August

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 187,900 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 533,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Exicure Price Performance

XCUR opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. Exicure has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

