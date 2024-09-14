Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Down 2.7%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.00 and last traded at $107.00. 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

