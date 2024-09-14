Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00. The company traded as low as C$11.66 and last traded at C$11.75, with a volume of 39581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.77.

In other news, insider Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.39, for a total transaction of C$33,865.33. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.78. The firm has a market cap of C$879.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of C$122.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9602837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

