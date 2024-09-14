ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Stock Price Up 4.6%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.63 and last traded at $39.63. Approximately 54 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (IWFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap growth companies. IWFL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

