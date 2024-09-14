ether.fi Price Tops $1.37 (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One ether.fi token can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ether.fi has a total market capitalization of $239.87 million and $39.83 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ether.fi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.00261174 BTC.

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,948,880 tokens. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 174,948,880 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.39000367 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $41,876,674.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ether.fi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ether.fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ether.fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ether.fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.