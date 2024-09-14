Ethena USDe 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $70.42 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $2.67 billion and $70.42 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.17 or 0.00260208 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,671,625,318 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,685,127,106.792882. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99874309 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $46,433,700.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.