ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $18.89 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $191.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

