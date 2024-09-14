ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) Stock Price Up 4.7%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 11,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 71,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

ESGL Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

