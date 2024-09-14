ESAB Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESAB)

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

ESAB has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESAB to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $98.86 on Friday. ESAB has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.75 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESAB

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.