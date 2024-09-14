Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.44. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 264,849 shares traded.

Erdene Resource Development Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$158.63 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

