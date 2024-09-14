Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.62.

Shares of EQR opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $78.11.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

