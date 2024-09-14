EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQT. Scotiabank raised their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.82.

NYSE EQT opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 11,993,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EQT by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,802 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,387,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

