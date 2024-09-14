Epwin Group’s (EPWN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Epwin Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LON EPWN opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 1.14. Epwin Group has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.29.

Epwin Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,333.33%.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

