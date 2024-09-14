EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $44.59 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. EOS has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $44.59 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000666 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001343 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

