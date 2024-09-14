EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,071 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after buying an additional 146,674 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,538 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

