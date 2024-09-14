Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,439,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $652,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,503,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,327,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

