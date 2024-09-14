Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 60,968 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,901,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.40% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $503,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $110.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.07. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $111.51.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.