Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,215,592 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,881,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $737,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 162,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,934,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.