Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,601 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,395,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,601 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $456,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,792 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,926 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.3% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 118,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 122,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

ABT stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.73. The company has a market cap of $202.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

