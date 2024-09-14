Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,977,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.41% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,006,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $101.79 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $96.24.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

