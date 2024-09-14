Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $478.07 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of S&P Global worth $478,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,862,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $351,774,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in S&P Global by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after buying an additional 360,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,526,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $519.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $524.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

