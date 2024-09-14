Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.28 Billion Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.84% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,278,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.85.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

