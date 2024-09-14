Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.78 Billion Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,517 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 9.62% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $1,777,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $119,223,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after acquiring an additional 422,212 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6,689.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,432,000 after acquiring an additional 367,906 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,759,000 after purchasing an additional 363,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,699,000 after purchasing an additional 329,161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $146.91 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

